Death toll in NW China knife attack rises to 9

Updated at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 28

The death toll rose to nine in a knife attack near a middle school in Northwest China's Shaanxi province on Friday, local police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 6:10 pm Friday near the No 3 Middle School in Mizhi County. Of the dead victims, seven were female and two male, according to the local government.

A male suspect has been detained. The injured are receiving treatment in hospital.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The suspect, surnamed Zhao, was arrested. Born Jan 20 1990, Zhao is a local resident and once studied at No 3 Middle School of Mizhi County. He told the police that he was bullied by schoolmates while studying at the school and wanted revenge, according to the county's public security bureau.