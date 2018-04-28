LINE

Death toll in NW China knife attack rises to 9

Updated at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 28

The death toll rose to nine in a knife attack near a middle school in Northwest China's Shaanxi province on Friday, local police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 6:10 pm Friday near the No 3 Middle School in Mizhi County. Of the dead victims, seven were female and two male, according to the local government.

A male suspect has been detained. The injured are receiving treatment in hospital.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Previous report

Seven middle school students died and another 12 were injured after being attacked after school at about 6:10 pm on Friday in Mizhi, Shaanxi province, the local government said.

Among the dead were five girls and two boys, and the 12 wounded - nine girls and three boys - are receiving emergency treatment at the hospital, according to a government statement. All the students are from No 3 Middle School of Mizhi County.

The suspect, surnamed Zhao, was arrested. Born Jan 20 1990, Zhao is a local resident and once studied at No 3 Middle School of Mizhi County. He told the police that he was bullied by schoolmates while studying at the school and wanted revenge, according to the county's public security bureau.

　　

