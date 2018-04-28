China opposes U.S. resolution on Tibet issue

China on Friday expressed opposition to a U.S. Senate resolution on the reincarnation of Dalai Lama, saying it has interfering in China's internal affairs.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question regarding Tibet issue and China's human rights.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday agreed to a resolution which claimed that

the responsibility for identifying a future 15th Dalai Lama only rest with officials of the 14th Dalai Lama's private office and any interference from the Chinese government is invalid.

"The resolution reflects that some people in the United States have always been inexplicably ignorant and arrogant," Hua said.

It is known to all that the reincarnation of a living Buddha in Tibetan Buddhism is a unique inheritance system that has a history of hundreds of years, and follows an integrated religious rituals and historical conventions, said Hua, emphasizing that a living Buddha's reincarnation should follow those rituals, conventions and China's laws and regulations and should not be interfered by anybody or any foreign country.

"The U.S. congressmen and officials should had focused on serving their own people, however, it's a pity that they have always selectively ignored the problems they face at home and expressed unusual enthusiasm for meddling in other country's domestic affairs," Hua said.

As for the human rights issue, the U.S. State Department recently issued the Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2017, criticizing China's human rights condition and ethnic issues.

"The United States faces many problems at home," said Hua. Citing the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017 released by the Information Office of the State Council, she said systematic racial discrimination has intensified social split in the United States.

China urges the relevant people in the United States to properly handle their own problems before irresponsibly criticizing other countries, Hua said.