China praises political courage of DPRK, ROK leaders

China on Friday applauded the political resolve and courage of the leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK), wishing them positive results for their meeting.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

"We have all watched on TV the historic moment that the leaders of the DPRK and the ROK walked across the military demarcation line dividing the Korean Peninsula and shook hands," Hua said.

The DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un and the ROK President Moon Jae-in began formal talks Friday morning on the ROK side of the border village of Panmunjom.

"We applaud the historic step the two leaders strode and compliment the political resolve and courage they have shown. We sincerely hope the meeting can yield positive results," she said.

The summit, 11 years after a previous one, comes at a time of warming ties between the two sides following initiatives by both Seoul and Pyongyang and other related parties on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

"Brotherhood has remained after all the vicissitudes, while a smile at a next encounter can help vanish all the enmity," Hua said, quoting a Chinese poem.

"China calls for taking the opportunity of the historic meeting in Panmunjom to start a new era of lasting peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula," Hua said.