S Korea, DPRK leaders confirm common goal of complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

2018-04-27 17:38Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd L) meets with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un (2nd R) at the Peace House, a building on the South Korean side of Panmunjom, April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Friday signed a joint declaration confirming their common goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula after their summit meeting at the border village of Panmunjom.

Moon and Kim held a signing ceremony, titled Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula, at Peace House on the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom.

The leaders confirmed the common coal of making the Korean Peninsula nuclear-free via complete denuclearization.

They agreed to actively push for talks, which involve South Korea, the DPRK, China and the United States, to establish a permanent peace regime by turning the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty and declaring an end to the Korean War in the year 2018, marking the 65th anniversary of the signing of the armistice agreement.

　　

