LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China adopts law protecting reputation of heroes, martyrs

1
2018-04-27 16:52Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's top legislature on Friday passed a law to protect the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs.

The law was adopted after a second reading at the bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which ended Friday.

The law promoting patriotism and socialist core values, bans activities that defame heroes and martyrs, or to distort and diminish their deeds.

It also outlaws acts to glorify invasions, with offenders facing administrative or criminal punishments according to the severity of their actions.

The law will enter into effect on May 1.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.