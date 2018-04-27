China adopts law protecting reputation of heroes, martyrs

China's top legislature on Friday passed a law to protect the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs.

The law was adopted after a second reading at the bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which ended Friday.

The law promoting patriotism and socialist core values, bans activities that defame heroes and martyrs, or to distort and diminish their deeds.

It also outlaws acts to glorify invasions, with offenders facing administrative or criminal punishments according to the severity of their actions.

The law will enter into effect on May 1.