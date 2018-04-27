Beijing surveys ancient trees

Beijing is carrying out a survey for the city's ancient and rare trees to ensure better protection, the municipal gardening and greening bureau said Friday.

GPS has been used to accurately locate the trees, said Huang Sanxiang, deputy head of fauna and flora protection at the bureau.

The survey will create archives of growth and maintenance as well as quantity, species and location, forming a complete information system for management, Huang said.

The survey will be completed by the end of May, and new identity plates will be attached to all the trees.

Ancient trees are those that have lived for more than 100 years. Beijing currently has more than 40,000 ancient and rare trees.