MOFA: China hopes for positive outcome from inter-Korean summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un in the border village of Panmunjom on April, 27, 2018. (Photo provided to Chinanews.com)

China hopes for a positive outcome from Friday's inter-Korean summit between Republic of Korea (ROK) president Moon Jae-in and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying said at a press briefing on Friday.

"We look forward to taking the historic meeting of Panmunjom as an opportunity to further open the new journey of enduring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula." Hua said, "China applauds the two leaders' determination and courage to make this historic step."