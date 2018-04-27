LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China applauds DPRK, ROK leaders' political resolution and courage

1
2018-04-27 16:38Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Photo taken on April 27, 2018 from TV screen shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd L) meeting with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un (2nd R) at the Peace House, a building in the South Korean side of Panmunjom. Moon Jae-in arrived Friday morning in the border village of Panmunjom for his first summit with Kim Jong Un. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

Photo taken on April 27, 2018 from TV screen shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd L) meeting with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un (2nd R) at the Peace House, a building in the South Korean side of Panmunjom. Moon Jae-in arrived Friday morning in the border village of Panmunjom for his first summit with Kim Jong Un. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

China on Friday applauded the political resolution and courage the leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have showed, wishing positive results for the meeting.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

The DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un and the ROK President Moon Jae-in began formal talks Friday morning in the ROK side of the border village of Panmunjom.

The summit, 11 years after a previous one, comes at a time of warming ties between the two sides following initiatives by both Seoul and Pyongyang and other related parties of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.