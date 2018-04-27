China applauds DPRK, ROK leaders' political resolution and courage

Photo taken on April 27, 2018 from TV screen shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd L) meeting with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un (2nd R) at the Peace House, a building in the South Korean side of Panmunjom. Moon Jae-in arrived Friday morning in the border village of Panmunjom for his first summit with Kim Jong Un. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

China on Friday applauded the political resolution and courage the leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have showed, wishing positive results for the meeting.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

The DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un and the ROK President Moon Jae-in began formal talks Friday morning in the ROK side of the border village of Panmunjom.

The summit, 11 years after a previous one, comes at a time of warming ties between the two sides following initiatives by both Seoul and Pyongyang and other related parties of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.