LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Alibaba to help Chinese courts go on cloud

1
2018-04-27 16:18Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has said it will supply its artificial intelligence technology to help thousands of Chinese courts share live-broadcasting and cloud services.

At Alibaba's computing conference on Thursday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Alibaba Cloud, the cloud service arm of Alibaba, said it would team up with Jiangsu Xinshiyun Technology Co., Ltd. to improve an online cloud service platform to link up 10,000 courts.

Xinshiyun currently operates China's largest court trial database and a cloud platform in partnership with more than 2,100 courts including the Supreme People's Court of China and 32 Chinese provincial-level high courts.

Li Jin, vice president of Alibaba Cloud, said Alibaba's AI technology would help courts make both voice and video recording, transcribe them, and broadcast live court proceedings. The online cloud service platform can keep the case records and make intelligent analysis of cases.

"The judicial field is one of the sectors eyed by Alibaba's cloud service as a potential market. The other sectors are banking, higher education institutes, financial and astronomical fields," Li said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.