Alibaba to help Chinese courts go on cloud

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has said it will supply its artificial intelligence technology to help thousands of Chinese courts share live-broadcasting and cloud services.

At Alibaba's computing conference on Thursday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Alibaba Cloud, the cloud service arm of Alibaba, said it would team up with Jiangsu Xinshiyun Technology Co., Ltd. to improve an online cloud service platform to link up 10,000 courts.

Xinshiyun currently operates China's largest court trial database and a cloud platform in partnership with more than 2,100 courts including the Supreme People's Court of China and 32 Chinese provincial-level high courts.

Li Jin, vice president of Alibaba Cloud, said Alibaba's AI technology would help courts make both voice and video recording, transcribe them, and broadcast live court proceedings. The online cloud service platform can keep the case records and make intelligent analysis of cases.

"The judicial field is one of the sectors eyed by Alibaba's cloud service as a potential market. The other sectors are banking, higher education institutes, financial and astronomical fields," Li said.