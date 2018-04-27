Report calls attention to youth suicide in China

A recent report has focused attention on the problem of youth suicide in China, reports Southcn.com.

The report, published by the 21st Century Education Research Institute and Social Sciences Academic Press, says that between October 2016 and September 2017, 400 teenagers in China killed themselves, including 267 elementary, middle, and high school students.

Four times as many teenagers aged 13 to 17 killed themselves than teenagers aged 8 to 12. The report also says that males have a higher rate of suicide than females.

High stress levels, including family issues, pressures from tests and homework, poor relationships with teachers, mental health issues, and bullying all contribute to teenage suicide. Family conflict caused by exam pressures and too much homework may be the greatest contributor to teenage stress.

The report says that lowering the level of academic stress would help reduce the psychological burden on teenagers, and it called for efforts to improve the relationships between teenagers and their parents, teachers, and peers.

The report recommended that governments at all levels create a mechanism to share data regarding teenage suicide, and improve efforts to reduce the youth suicide rate.