Beijing to have hutong chiefs

Beijing will appoint chiefs of streets and hutongs in the urban area by June to improve environmental management, authorities said Friday.

The chiefs, usually main leaders of sub-district and township governments and their subordinates, will be responsible for improving the environment around, according to the municipal commission of urban management.

Volunteer hutong keepers will be selected from residents to help with management, said the statement.

Last April, Beijing released a three-year plan for improving minor streets and hutongs in the central area, but problems remain serious, said an official with the commission.

According to the official, only one ninth of the total number of more than 1,800 minor streets and hutongs meet the standard required by the plan, including no illegal advertisements, no road damage, no illegal businesses and no random dumping of garbage.

Appointment of hutong chiefs is of great significance in protecting the appearance of the capital, improving the living environment and raising the standard of urban management, he said.