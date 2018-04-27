LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

White House hails 'historic' Kim-Moon meeting

1
2018-04-27 13:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The White House said on Thursday that the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un is historic, and extended good wishes to the Korean people.

White House said that on the occasion of the inter-Korean meeting on Friday, the United States is "hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula."

Washington appreciates the close coordination with South Korea, and "looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks," said White House.

Mike Pompeo, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new secretary of state earlier on Thursday, met with Kim earlier this month. The meeting was confirmed by Trump on April 18 who tweeted that it "went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed."

Pompeo's trip aimed to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Trump and Kim, which are expected to take place in May or early June.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.