White House hails 'historic' Kim-Moon meeting

The White House said on Thursday that the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un is historic, and extended good wishes to the Korean people.

White House said that on the occasion of the inter-Korean meeting on Friday, the United States is "hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula."

Washington appreciates the close coordination with South Korea, and "looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks," said White House.

Mike Pompeo, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the new secretary of state earlier on Thursday, met with Kim earlier this month. The meeting was confirmed by Trump on April 18 who tweeted that it "went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed."

Pompeo's trip aimed to lay the groundwork for direct talks between Trump and Kim, which are expected to take place in May or early June.