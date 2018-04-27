LINE

China, Nepal to boost cooperation in mountain studies

2018-04-27 11:09Xinhua

China and Nepal will enhance cooperation in mountain sciences, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment under the CAS, Nepal's Tribhuvan University, and China's Yunnan University signed an agreement on April 22 to push forward science and technology cooperation between China, Nepal, and South Asian countries using the platform of the Sino-Nepal Joint Research Center for Geography.

China and Nepal will also cooperate in geographic education and talent cultivation, according to the agreement.

Established in 2014, the Sino-Nepal Joint Research Center for Geography focuses on the study of mountain geography including hazards, ecology, environmental monitoring, and the development of mountainous areas.

　　

