China publishes typical cases on piracy of 2017

China's National Copyright Administration and National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications on Thursday jointly publicized 10 typical cases on copyright infringement and piracy of 2017.

The cases, which were revealed at a national conference on Internet copyright protection, featured infringement on the copyright of online literature, films, music and games, and piracy on online platforms.

In one case, a suspect from north China's Tianjin Municipality set up a website to provide nearly 70,000 films and video shows to the public without permission of copyright holders, earning almost 1 million yuan (160,000 U.S. dollars) from advertising on the website.

Over 40 million yuan was involved in the case. The suspect was eventually sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment.

In another case, suspects from the central province of Hubei produced and sold illicit plug-ins for popular online games, gaining more than 1.32 million yuan, which was confiscated in May last year.

Thursday is annual World Intellectual Property Day.