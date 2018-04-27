China's former national energy administration deputy head expelled from CPC, public office

Wang Xiaolin, former deputy director of the National Energy Administration (NEA), has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and public office for multiple offences, including taking bribes, the CPC anti-graft body announced Thursday.

Wang was found to have violated rules to pry into inspection information, play golf and attend banquets, "voluntarily making himself easy prey" for others, according to a CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) statement.

"He used his position to seek profits for others and related companies, and took a huge amount of bribes," the statement read.

Other offences included seeking personal gain in personnel selection and promotion, not reporting personal matters to authorities according to rules, and intervening in judicial affairs.

His illegal gains will be confiscated and his case transferred to the judiciary.

Wang's expulsion from the CPC has been approved by the CPC Central Committee, while the National Supervisory Commission has removed him from public office.

Born in 1963, Wang was appointed to the position at the NEA in 2015 after working at Shenhua Group, China's largest coal producer, for about 20 years, according to the CCDI.

He started serving as deputy general manager of Shenhua Group in 2006.