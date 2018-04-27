Trump says Pompeo's meeting with Kim Jong Un lasted over one hour

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief Mike Pompeo had talked with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), for more than an hour.

Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends that Pompeo and Kim "got along with each other" for more than an hour in their meeting.

Pompeo is also Trump's pick for the position of U.S. secretary of state to replace Rex Tillerson.

Trump added that Pompeo, in his secret trip to the northeast Asian country, also spoke with his counterpart in the DPRK.

"They had a great meeting," said Trump. "We are doing very well with North Korea (the DPRK). We'll see what it all comes out."

Still, he said that decision has not been made concerning the date and the location of his meeting with Kim.

Trump confirmed last week that Pompeo met with Kim earlier this month via Twitter, tweeting that the "meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed."

Pompeo's trip was aimed at laying the groundwork for direct talks between the leaders of the two countries. The talks are expected to take place in May or early June.