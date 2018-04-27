LINE

Politics

NATO foreign ministers to discuss relations with Russia

2018-04-27 10:05Xinhua

NATO foreign ministers will discuss the bloc's relations with Russia at their meetings Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Thursday.

Talking about Russia's alleged "dangerous behavior" in Ukraine crisis, cyber-attacks, U.S. elections and Syria issues, Stoltenberg said NATO has responded, undertaking the biggest reinforcement of collective defense since the end of the Cold War.

Meanwhile, he stressed the importance of meaningful dialogue with Russia, saying "when tensions are high, it is even more important to talk with Russia."

"We continue to work towards the next meeting of the NATO-Russia Council," Stoltenberg said, although noting that no date is fixed yet.

NATO suspended practical cooperation with Russia in April 2014 in response to the Ukraine crisis, and the NATO-Russia Council was the only channel left open.

Ministers will also discuss the situation in Syria, NATO's training plans in Iraq, NATO-EU cooperation and preparation for the NATO Summit in July.

　　

