China develops AI security inspection equipment

China has developed AI-powered security inspection equipment that can speed up body checks and alleviate long queues at security in places such as airports.

The equipment developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) can identify 89 types of contraband in 0.7 second, with an accuracy of over 95 percent.

Individuals simply walk through the equipment and raise their hands. The device can identify both metallic and non-metallic items. Hazardous and contraband articles underneath a person's clothes can be detected.

In China, most body inspections are conducted with portable scanners, which is labor-intensive and time-consuming. X-ray scanners used in some places cause radiation concerns.

The electromagnetic radiation emitted is only one thousandth of that of the mobile phone signal, according to chief designer Hu Lin.

The equipment uses "intelligent privacy protection technology," pixelating people's faces and private parts on image records.

Through artificial intelligence, the equipment continuously learns new contraband products.

According to Sun Hao from CASIC, the equipment is in full trial service in places such as Beijing Capital International Airport.