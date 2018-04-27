LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China develops AI security inspection equipment

1
2018-04-27 09:42Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has developed AI-powered security inspection equipment that can speed up body checks and alleviate long queues at security in places such as airports.

The equipment developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) can identify 89 types of contraband in 0.7 second, with an accuracy of over 95 percent.

Individuals simply walk through the equipment and raise their hands. The device can identify both metallic and non-metallic items. Hazardous and contraband articles underneath a person's clothes can be detected.

In China, most body inspections are conducted with portable scanners, which is labor-intensive and time-consuming. X-ray scanners used in some places cause radiation concerns.

The electromagnetic radiation emitted is only one thousandth of that of the mobile phone signal, according to chief designer Hu Lin.

The equipment uses "intelligent privacy protection technology," pixelating people's faces and private parts on image records.

Through artificial intelligence, the equipment continuously learns new contraband products.

According to Sun Hao from CASIC, the equipment is in full trial service in places such as Beijing Capital International Airport.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.