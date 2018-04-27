White House releases photos of Pompeo-Kim Jong Un meeting

Meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. [Photo: Provided by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders]

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has released on Thursday photos of the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On the same day, U.S. Senate confirmed Pompeo as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State in a 57-42 vote. The photos were released just within hours after Pompeo's confirmation.

Earlier reports showed that Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in a secret visit to Pyongyang over the Easter weekend. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the trip in a tweet on April 18th, saying the meeting "went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. "

Trump also said details of his own meeting with Kim Jong Un are still being working out, adding that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula would benefit both North Korea and the world.

The White House hasn't announced a final date for the Trump-Kim meeting.