LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

White House releases photos of Pompeo-Kim Jong Un meeting

1
2018-04-27 09:40chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. [Photo: Provided by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders]

Meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. [Photo: Provided by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders]

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has released on Thursday photos of the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On the same day, U.S. Senate confirmed Pompeo as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State in a 57-42 vote. The photos were released just within hours after Pompeo's confirmation.

Earlier reports showed that Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in a secret visit to Pyongyang over the Easter weekend. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the trip in a tweet on April 18th, saying the meeting "went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. "

Trump also said details of his own meeting with Kim Jong Un are still being working out, adding that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula would benefit both North Korea and the world.

The White House hasn't announced a final date for the Trump-Kim meeting.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.