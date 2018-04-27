LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Premier Li calls for improving rural living environments

1
2018-04-27 09:38Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for efforts to improve rural living environments.

In an instruction to a national workshop on the subject, Li said improving rural living environments is a major task in implementing the rural revitalization strategy.

He said officials should mobilize rural residents, gather varied resources, and draft tailor-made policies to push for progress.

The workshop opened Thursday in the county of Anji, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attended the workshop. He urged efforts be put into a three-year plan to develop pleasant living environments in the countryside.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.