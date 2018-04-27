Premier Li calls for improving rural living environments

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for efforts to improve rural living environments.

In an instruction to a national workshop on the subject, Li said improving rural living environments is a major task in implementing the rural revitalization strategy.

He said officials should mobilize rural residents, gather varied resources, and draft tailor-made policies to push for progress.

The workshop opened Thursday in the county of Anji, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attended the workshop. He urged efforts be put into a three-year plan to develop pleasant living environments in the countryside.