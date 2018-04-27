LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

11 injured as explosion rocks Wisconsin oil refinery, people evacuated

1
2018-04-27 09:34Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A tank containing crude oil or asphalt exploded at a refinery in the U.S. state of Wisconsin on Thursday, injuring at least 11 people and forcing an evacuation of the area, according to local media.

Fire officials said the explosion broke out at 10:06 a.m. at the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, a city of about 27,000 that borders Minnesota to the north and the tip of Lake Superior.

There were no fatalities reported, but at least 11 people were injured. They were being treated at hospitals in Superior and nearby Duluth, Minnesota.

Five patients are being treated at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota, according to Essentia Health spokeswoman Maureen Talarico. Another five are being treated at St. Mary's Hospital in Superior. St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth is treating one person.

People within a one-mile radius and anyone within 10 miles to the south were being told to evacuate. The evacuation zone was expanded later Thursday to a three-mile radius.

The fire was initially out by 11:20 a.m., a little more than an hour after the blast. However, the fire later reignited and powerful winds pushed the flames south.

Husky Energy said in a statement that emergency crews are on site and all workers "have been accounted for."

According to local media, about 180 people work at the refinery, which dates back to the early 1950s. The refinery has a professing capacity of around 50,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of 3.6 million barrels of crude and products.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.