LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Indian PM Modi arrives in China for informal meeting with Xi

1
2018-04-27 08:45CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China late on Thursday night, according to the official Twitter account of the office of the Prime Minister.

Modi will hold an informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, during his visit on April 27-28, which is his fourth visit to China.

Xi-Modi gathering to guide China-India cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping is going to sit down in an informal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the central Chinese city of Wuhan over the next two days.

The tete-a-tete between the two leaders is going to set a stage for Beijing and New Delhi to further exchange views over long-term and strategic issues and to initiate fresh momentum for future bilateral cooperation.>>>

Xi-Modi meeting to promote free trade, strengthen unity: Chinese envoy to India

Both China and India's development goals are similar and the April 27-28 informal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will promote free trade, strengthen unity among developing countries and uphold the principles of equity and justice, wrote Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui in an article published here in a leading English daily Thursday.>>>

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.