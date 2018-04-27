Indian PM Modi arrives in China for informal meeting with Xi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China late on Thursday night, according to the official Twitter account of the office of the Prime Minister.

Modi will hold an informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, during his visit on April 27-28, which is his fourth visit to China.

Xi-Modi gathering to guide China-India cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping is going to sit down in an informal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the central Chinese city of Wuhan over the next two days.

The tete-a-tete between the two leaders is going to set a stage for Beijing and New Delhi to further exchange views over long-term and strategic issues and to initiate fresh momentum for future bilateral cooperation.

Xi-Modi meeting to promote free trade, strengthen unity: Chinese envoy to India

Both China and India's development goals are similar and the April 27-28 informal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will promote free trade, strengthen unity among developing countries and uphold the principles of equity and justice, wrote Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui in an article published here in a leading English daily Thursday.