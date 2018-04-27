Stabilizing China-India military ties people's shared aspiration: National Defense Ministry

Stabilizing military relations between China and India and maintaining peace in the border areas are the shared aspirations of people from both countries, according to Wu Qian, spokesperson with China's Ministry of National Defense, on Thursday.

"Despite some difficulties and obstacles in the bilateral military relationship, we are willing to deepen understanding, enhance mutual trust, properly handle differences, and incessantly accumulate positive energy for the healthy and stable development of military ties under the guidance of the important consensus reached between leaders of both countries," Wu told a press conference.