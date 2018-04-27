Zhu Ting clinches her first league title with Vakifbank

Chinese volleyball super spiker Zhu Ting lifted her first league title with Vakifbank from Turkey on Thursday.

Zhu claimed 20 points when Vakifbank beat Eczacibasi 25-23, 25-23 and 25-20 in the fifth match of the best-of-five final series to secure its 10th league title in history.

Zhu was also awarded the Most Valuable Player of the 2017-2018 season.

The 23-year-old told Xinhua that she really desired a league title and these two seasons with Vakifbank was the best chance, saying that the whole team made a lot of efforts for this champion.

She also thanked the Chinese fans, who came to the stadium or watched online, for giving her endless power.

Vakifbank head coach Giovanni Guidetti spoke highly of Zhu's contribution to the team.

"We thank Chinese fans for their amazing support. I received many messages and gifts from Chinese fans. They are not only fans, but also people with good heart. Thank you china." The Italian ended his interview with a Chinese word "Cheer up".

Mehmet Akif Ustundag, president of Turkish Volleyball Federation, also sang highly of the Chinese fans' participation in Turkish volleyball.

"I know that the Chinese fans never leave Zhu alone, and Zhu never disappoints them. Her career here is also very important and I am personally and as the head of the volleyball federation very happy for that," said Ustundag.

After winning Turkish league title, Zhu will come with Vakifbank to play Final Four of 2018 CEV Champions League in Romania early of May.