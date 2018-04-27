LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Zhu Ting clinches her first league title with Vakifbank

1
2018-04-27 08:44Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese volleyball super spiker Zhu Ting lifted her first league title with Vakifbank from Turkey on Thursday.

Zhu claimed 20 points when Vakifbank beat Eczacibasi 25-23, 25-23 and 25-20 in the fifth match of the best-of-five final series to secure its 10th league title in history.

Zhu was also awarded the Most Valuable Player of the 2017-2018 season.

The 23-year-old told Xinhua that she really desired a league title and these two seasons with Vakifbank was the best chance, saying that the whole team made a lot of efforts for this champion.

She also thanked the Chinese fans, who came to the stadium or watched online, for giving her endless power.

Vakifbank head coach Giovanni Guidetti spoke highly of Zhu's contribution to the team.

"We thank Chinese fans for their amazing support. I received many messages and gifts from Chinese fans. They are not only fans, but also people with good heart. Thank you china." The Italian ended his interview with a Chinese word "Cheer up".

Mehmet Akif Ustundag, president of Turkish Volleyball Federation, also sang highly of the Chinese fans' participation in Turkish volleyball.

"I know that the Chinese fans never leave Zhu alone, and Zhu never disappoints them. Her career here is also very important and I am personally and as the head of the volleyball federation very happy for that," said Ustundag.

After winning Turkish league title, Zhu will come with Vakifbank to play Final Four of 2018 CEV Champions League in Romania early of May.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.