Kim Jong Un leaves Pyongyang for inter-Korean summit: KCNA

Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), left Pyongyang early Friday to attend the inter-Korean summit in Panmunjom, the truce village on the North-South border of the peninsula, said the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un are set to hold their first summit meeting on the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom on Friday.

Kim will become the first DPRK leader to cross the border onto the South Korean soil since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The official Rodong Sinmun daily has said in an article that the summit is a historic one and a major event in the national history of Korea and it demonstrates the determination of Kim to realize reunification with the south through the strength of national unity.

On Thursday, the official daily again slammed South Korean conservatives for trying to derail the process of national reconciliation launched by DPRK since the beginning of the year.

A 41-year-old IT engineer who identified himself as Choy said that the summit is definitely a good thing.

"It is starting to get better in inter-Korean relations, but there will be a long way to go," he told Xinhua.

Kim Jong Un launched the process of reconciliation with South Korea in early this year. DPRK and South Korea cooperated in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February and exchanged visit of level delegations in March, warming up their relations and easing tension on the peninsula.