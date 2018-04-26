LINE

ROK, DPRK leaders to hold historic summit

The Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in plans to greet Kim Jong-un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Friday in the military demarcation line (MDL) inside Panmunjom, a border village dividing the two countries.

According to Chosun Ilbo, Moon and Kim will sit face-to-face at a roundtable at the Peace House in the border truce village of Panmunjom during their summit on Friday.

The table measures 2,018 millimeters across to symbolize the year the historic summit takes place and the meeting room resembles the living room of a traditional Korean house, even though the three-story building is a nondescript concrete structure.

　　

