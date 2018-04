A train carrying two survivors and the remains of Chinese citizens killed in a road traffic accident in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) last Sunday, arrived in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning Province, Thursday morning, according to a press release of Chinese Foreign Ministry.

A tourist bus fell from a bridge in North Hwanghae Province of the DPRK at around 6 p.m. last Sunday. The victims included 34 Chinese -- 32 dead and two seriously injured.