China launches Zhuhai-1 remote sensing satellites

China on Thursday sent five Zhuhai-1 remote sensing satellites into space on a single carrier rocket.

The Long March-11 carrier rocket lifted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:42 p.m. The launch was the 272nd flight mission for the Long March series of carrier rockets.

Zhuhai-1 is a commercial remote sensing satellite constellation invested in by Zhuhai Orbita Aerospace Science and Technology Co. It will provide data services for areas including agriculture, land and water resources, environmental protection and transport.

China launched two Zhuhai-1 satellites on June 15, 2017.