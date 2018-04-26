Tang Dynasty bed unearthed in N China

A brick bed dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) has been discovered in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The cultural relics preservation bureau of Linxi County said a rare exquisite bed made of bricks was recently found in the county.

Experts said the bed, dating back to the mid-Tang Dynasty, was a rectangle-shaped bed with a length of 2.8 meters, width of 0.5 meters and height of 0.45 meters. It was made of 128 bricks and carved with delicate patterns.

"The unearthed bed can be matched up with furniture images on Tang Dynasty paintings and frescoes, which is important for the research into the furniture during this period," said Zhang Xia, director of the cultural relics preservation bureau.