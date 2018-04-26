LINE

Russian, Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers to hold meeting on Syria in Moscow

The Russian, Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers will hold a meeting on Syria in Moscow on April 28, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran, the guarantors of the Astana platform, will hold a meeting in Moscow on 28 April 2018," read the statement.

A series of meetings have been held since Russia, Turkey and Iran launched the Syrian peace process in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

As guarantor countries, the three countries have reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a "lasting ceasefire" in Syria as well as the territorial integrity of the war-torn country.

　　

