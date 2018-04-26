LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

ESA releases richest star map ever of our galaxy

1
2018-04-26 13:52Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The European Space Agency (ESA) on Wednesday released the richest star catalogue to date, revealing previously unseen details of our home Galaxy.

The new data release, which covers the period between July 25, 2014 and May 23, 2016, pins down the positions of nearly 1.7 billion stars, and with a much greater precision.

"For some of the brightest stars in the survey, the level of precision equates to Earth-bound observers being able to spot a Euro coin lying on the surface of the Moon," according to the ESA.

The latest data release is the second of its kind produced by the ESA's Gaia mission, whose goal is to chart a three-dimensional map of the milky way, revealing in the process the composition, formation and evolution of the Galaxy.

The first data release was published in 2016, containing distances and motions of only 2 million stars.

The much awaited second release is expected to usher in a multitude of astronomical discoveries. An initial examination performed by the data consortium to validate the quality of the catalogue has already unveiled some promising surprises, including new insights on the evolution of stars, according to the ESA.

"Scientists will be busy with this data for many years, and we are ready to be surprised by the avalanche of discoveries that will unlock the secrets of our Galaxy," Fred Jansen, Gaia mission manager was quoted by the ESA as saying.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.