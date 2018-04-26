LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

German music prize to be abolished over anti-Semitism scandal

1
2018-04-26 11:07Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The once prestigious Echo music prize in Germany will be abolished as a consequence of a widely-publicized anti-Semitism scandal, the Federal Association of the Music Industry (BVMI) announced on Wednesday.

BVMI issued a statement in which it said that the brand of the Echo had been damaged to a point a re-launch was necessary.

Earlier, the designation of an album by the duo "Kollegah & Farid Bang" including songs with anti-Semitic lyrics as the 2018 "hip-hop album of the year" sparked a heated public debate over growing anti-Semitism in Germany.

The choice to honor two controversial "gangster" rappers on the same day as Israel commemorated the mass-murder if Jews during World War II was met with widespread condemnation from leading policymakers and animated many former prize winners to renounce their own Echo awards in protest.

BVMI highlighted that Germany was the world's third largest national market for music and hence still needed a "recognition for artists which transgressed generational and genre boundaries". Under no circumstances, however, could such an award offer a platform to anti-Semitic, misogynistic or homophobic views, it said.

The music industry said that although it could no longer correct the mistake made at 2018 Echo, it would work to prevent any similar incidences from occurring again. The statement by the BVMI also included an apology to all of those who had been offended by the scandal.

As a first concrete step towards the establishment of a new prize, a workshop will be held in June to gather ideas from music industry representatives. Non-musical institutions will also be invited to participate in the process to help resolve the question of where the limits of free speech in musical expression should lie.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.