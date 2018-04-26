S.Korean president to greet DPRK leader in military demarcation line for summit: Blue House

South Korean President Moon Jae-in planned to greet Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the military demarcation line (MDL) inside Panmunjom, a border village dividing the two Koreas, the Blue House of South Korea said Thursday.

Im Jong-seok, presidential chief of staff who is leading South Korea's preparation for the Moon-Kim summit, told a press briefing at the media press center in Goyang, outside of Seoul, that Moon and Kim will make their first historic encounter at 9:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) Friday on the MDL inside Panmunjom.

Kim will cross the MDL, marked only by a low concrete slab, through a narrow aisle between the blue pavilions sitting in the middle of the border village and straddling the two Koreas. The blue pavilions are used as the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission meeting room.