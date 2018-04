A train carrying Chinese who were wounded or killed in a major traffic accident in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) set off on Thursday morning to China. DPRK leader Kim Jong Un visited the Pyongyang Railway Station to see the train off.

A total of 32 Chinese tourists were killed and two others were critically injured on Sunday when a bus fell off a bridge in North Hwanghae Province. Four Koreans were also killed in the accident.