Chinese senior official calls for dialogue, solidarity in global security governance

The international community should adhere to dialogue, mutual respect and shared responsibilities in improving the global security governance system, Chinese senior official Guo Shengkun said Wednesday.

Guo, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the 9th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in the Russian city of Sochi, which has brought together representatives from 119 countries.

Guo, also head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal to build a new-type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity provides important instructions for all parties to work together in dealing with global security challenges in new situations and improving the global security governance system.

To that end, members of the international community should adhere to dialogue and negotiations in differences, as well as sharing responsibilities and helping each other while promoting constructive cooperation among different civilizations, so as to ensure the common security for all, Guo said.

For its part, China will continue to contribute to building world peace and stability and maintaining the international order by continuing to open up to the outside world while advocating the democratization of international relations, said Guo.

On the margins of the Sochi security meeting, Guo also attended the informal meetings of heads of delegations of the BRICS countries and of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).