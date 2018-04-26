LINE

Chinese books shine at Geneva Book and Press Fair

Photo taken on April 25, 2018 shows a spiral of books at the Geneva Book and Press Fair in Geneva, Switzerland. The annual Geneva Book and Press Fair opened on Wednesday, and is expected to attract nearly 100,000 visitors in five days of exhibition. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

The annual Geneva Book and Press Fair opened on Wednesday, and is expected to attract nearly 100,000 visitors in just five days of exhibition.

Chinese books have become a major part of the event in recent years.

This year the Chinese publishing delegation consists of eight publishers, including China Social Sciences Press, People's Oriental Publishing & Media Co., Ltd., and the Commercial Press, bringing an exhibition of more than 500 books covering traditional Chinese culture, humanities and social sciences, Chinese literature, language learning, children's books, etc.

According to Zhao Jianying, head of the Chinese exhibition delegation, the books on display not only reflect the theme of ancient Chinese culture, but also China's economic development and social progress today, including some excellent readings on the interpretation of Chinese dreams and on the path and experience of China's development.

Zhao said that participating in international book fairs is one of the important means for the Chinese publishing industry to "go out" or reaching to overseas markets.

During the exhibition, the Chinese exhibitors also plan to organize a variety of activities such as writers' workshops, signing ceremonies of copyright deals, and promotion of bestsellers, hoping to exchange with local publishing agencies and explore ways to establish international cooperation.

Since 1987, the annual Geneva Book and Press Fair is one of the major book fairs in Switzerland, featuring a diversity of exhibits.

　　

