Taiwan's anti-dumping probe hurts interests of people across Strait: mainland spokesperson

Taiwan's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into steel products imported from the Chinese mainland will damage the interests of people across the Strait, especially interests of the Taiwanese, according to a mainland spokesperson Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, used a press conference to response to an announcement made by the Taiwan's finance authority on April 16 to carry out the probe into five kinds of steel products imported from the Chinese mainland. < "The mainland is Taiwan's largest trade partner and the largest trade surplus source. The two sides enjoy mutually beneficial economic cooperation and close industrial cooperation," Ma said, adding that some of the steel products involved in the investigation were produced in Taiwan-funded factories in the mainland.

Ma said the Democratic Progressive Party authority made the decision based on ulterior motives.