LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Mainland official stresses peaceful development of cross-Strait relations

1
2018-04-26 08:58Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Chinese mainland's Taiwan affairs chief Wednesday called on people from all walks of life across the Taiwan Strait to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and reunification of the motherland.

Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks while meeting with a Taiwanese business delegation led by Chou Jih-shine, special advisor of chairperson of the Kuomintang (KMT) party and director of its mainland affairs department.

Liu reiterated adherence to the "1992 consensus," which embodies the one-China principle while opposing separatist "Taiwan independence" activities.

"They should also advance cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in various fields and work to bring more benefits for compatriots on both sides," the official said.

The delegation consists of nearly 40 KMT delegates conducting business on the mainland.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.