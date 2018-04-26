Mainland official stresses peaceful development of cross-Strait relations

The Chinese mainland's Taiwan affairs chief Wednesday called on people from all walks of life across the Taiwan Strait to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and reunification of the motherland.

Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks while meeting with a Taiwanese business delegation led by Chou Jih-shine, special advisor of chairperson of the Kuomintang (KMT) party and director of its mainland affairs department.

Liu reiterated adherence to the "1992 consensus," which embodies the one-China principle while opposing separatist "Taiwan independence" activities.

"They should also advance cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in various fields and work to bring more benefits for compatriots on both sides," the official said.

The delegation consists of nearly 40 KMT delegates conducting business on the mainland.