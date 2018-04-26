World's first NBA center opens in China

NBA China and Hongkun Group announced Wednesday the opening of the world's first NBA center, an NBA-themed lifestyle complex in Wuqing, Tianjin.

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins will participate in the opening ceremony on April 30 alongside NBA China CEO David Shoemaker, NBA China CFO Wayne Chang and Hongkun Group President Yuan Chun.

Covering approximately 12,000 square meters, the multilevel facility is a first-of-its-kind destination allowing fans to experience the NBA through a variety of activities and offerings, including regularly sized basketball courts for recreational use, a basketball-themed children's entertainment center with interactive games and an NBA retail store.

As part of the opening week celebration, the NBA center will host the inaugural Junior NBA World Championship China Regional Finals, a seven-day competition to determine the 10 best boys and 10 best girls who will represent China in the first Jr. NBA World Championship later this year in the USA. The Jr. NBA World Championship China Regional Finals will be held on May 1-5.

"The opening of the NBA center marks another key milestone in the NBA's effort to bring the game of basketball to fans in China through unique experiences and interactive destinations," said Chang. "This first-of-its-kind complex brings the NBA to life, allowing fans to experience and celebrate their passion for the game, all under one roof."

"We're excited to join the NBA in building this unique, family-friendly destination that caters to basketball fans," said Yuan. "We can't wait to share the excitement of the game with individuals and families who desire a healthy and aspirational lifestyle."