Stronger legal protection demanded for overseas Chinese

A report submitted to China's top legislature Wednesday demands stronger legal protection for overseas Chinese.

Xu Yousheng, director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, read the report to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which is in its bimonthly session until Friday.

There are more than 60 million overseas Chinese in nearly 200 countries and regions around the globe.

According to the report, China does not have a law dedicated to protecting the rights and interests of overseas Chinese. Legal protection for the group is scattered in other pieces of legislation such as the Nationality Law, the Adoption Law, the Law on Exit and Entry Administration.

The report calls for better coordination and strengthened enforcement of the laws.

"Prominent issues" of overseas Chinese who return to live and work in China, such as intellectual property rights and economic disputes, should be settled in accordance with law.

Xu said stronger legal protection was needed because the number of overseas Chinese keeps growing, the demographic composition is more complex, and their ties with the country are getting closer. They also have more requests relating to their rights and interests.

　　

