LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Gov't plans financial court in Shanghai

1
2018-04-25 15:47chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China is mulling to set up a financial court in Shanghai to effectively handle a rise of disputes and to provide a better business environment for investors from home and abroad, a draft said.

The draft was submitted to the bimonthly session of the country's top legislature, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, for reading on Wednesday.

The court will be the one at intermediate level, focusing on a series of civil and administrative disputes relating to finance, including loans, insurances, securities and those against financial authorities, the draft said.

Shanghai was selected to have the court, "as the city has seen a sharp rise of financial cases in recent years and has many financial institutes," said Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court, who introduced the draft on Wednesday.

He added the court's building will not only help the city improve quality and efficiency in hearing financial cases, but also contribute the country to studying how to provide a better business and investment environment.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.