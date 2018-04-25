China mulls establishing special financial court in Shanghai

China is considering the establishment of a financial court in Shanghai to deal with finance-related commercial and administrative cases in the city.

The decision on the establishment of Shanghai Financial Court was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Wednesday for deliberation.

Briefing the lawmakers, President of the Supreme People's Court Zhou Qiang said the court would be good to bolster the international influence of China's financial justice, to forestall financial risks and steer the financial sector to serve the real economy, and to build Shanghai into an international financial center by 2020.