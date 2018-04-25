LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China mulls establishing special financial court in Shanghai

1
2018-04-25 15:29Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China is considering the establishment of a financial court in Shanghai to deal with finance-related commercial and administrative cases in the city.

The decision on the establishment of Shanghai Financial Court was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Wednesday for deliberation.

Briefing the lawmakers, President of the Supreme People's Court Zhou Qiang said the court would be good to bolster the international influence of China's financial justice, to forestall financial risks and steer the financial sector to serve the real economy, and to build Shanghai into an international financial center by 2020.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.