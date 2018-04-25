LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese lawmakers mull punishment for people who 'glorify wars of invasion'

1
2018-04-25 15:25Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese lawmakers are reviewing a draft law to protect the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs, vowing to punish those who "glorify wars of invasion" and disturb the social order.

People who profane the deeds and spirit of the heroes and martyrs and those who glorify wars or acts of invasion and disturb the social order shall be punished, according to the second draft law submitted to the top legislature for review on Wednesday.

The wording was added following recent disturbing incidents in which a handful of persons dressed in Japanese WWII army uniforms and spread the photos online to glorify the war of invasion, triggering strong public backlash.

The legislation aims to promote patriotism and socialist core values, said the draft.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.