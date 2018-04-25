China will never allow 'Taiwan independence' forces to separate Taiwan from China

China will do its utmost to pursue the peaceful reunification and will never allow "Taiwan independence" forces to separate Taiwan from China, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, on Wednesday at a press conference.

Ma said that "Taiwan independence" separatist activities are the greatest threat to the peace and stability of cross-strait relations, and they are damaging the fundamental interests of the people from Taiwan.

This series of actions taken by China are aimed at the "Taiwan independence" forces and their activities, and are to prevent Taiwan people from being harmed by the "Taiwan independence" plot, said Ma.