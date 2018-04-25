S. Korea president's security advisor meets U.S. counterpart in Washington: Blue House

Chung Eui-yong, top national security advisor for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, met with his U.S. counterpart John Bolton in Washington ahead of the inter-Korean summit later this week, the Blue House of South Korea said Wednesday.

Chung met Bolton at 3:00 p.m. Washington time, exchanging opinion for about an hour ahead of the summit between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday in the border village of Panmunjom.

They finished coordination to prepare for the upcoming inter-Korean summit, including ways of a close cooperation between Seoul and Washington in achieving the goal of the denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

The Blue House and the White House advisors also discussed situations after the inter-Korean summit.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to share the result of the inter-Korean summit via telephone right after the end of the summit, according to the Blue House.

Chung and Bolton discussed ways to push for the meeting between Moon and Trump before the expected summit between Trump and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in May or early June.