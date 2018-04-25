Chinese couple caught in traffic wed on highway

A Central China couple set off on their road to matrimony Monday in the most literal sense.

With their motorcade stuck in freeway traffic on the way to their wedding, the couple realized they wouldn't make their 12 noon ceremony start time, which they considered to be auspicious.

Instead of missing it, the wedding party decided to marry the couple in the middle of Henan Province's Yichuan Expressway.

Video shows the smartly dressed couple exchanging bows as an officiant presides over the ceremony.

Instead of ushers and wedding guests, the impromptu ceremony was attended by a crowd of stuck drivers and flanked by semi-trucks and sedans.

Family members congratulated the new couple, calling their wedding "unique!" video shows.

This isn't the first Chinese wedding held on the highway. In September 2016, a similarly stuck couple held their ceremony in a tunnel on the Baotou-Maoming Expressway, Shaanxi Province.