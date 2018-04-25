LINE

Bevy of Grammy winners coming to Beijing

Grammy winners will gather in Beijing to perform at the Grammy Festival, a touring live music event, which will make its debut at Beijing Changyang Music Theme Park on April 30.

Headliners include 11-time winner American rapper Pharrell Williams, American soul singer-songwriter Macy Gray, American singer and songwriter Daya and French indie band Phoenix. Joining them are nominees like Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen and American pop-rock band, OneRepublic.

Hong Kong singer-actors Nicholas Tse Ting-fung and William Chan Wai-ting will also perform at the show.

The event is being put on with the partnership of The Recording Academy, BRAVO Entertainment and China Music Vision Ltd.

"China continues to expand and grow its role as a force in attracting and engaging world artists," said Neil Portnow, Recording Academy chairman and CEO, in Beijing when the partnership was announced in August 2017. "We hope the Grammy Festival not only further elevates the music industry but also engages other industries to create powerful, global cultural products."

　　

