LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, Micronesia agree to expand cooperation

1
2018-04-25 10:54Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Wang Yang (R), chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Wesley Simina, speaker of Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia, in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Wang Yang (R), chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Wesley Simina, speaker of Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia, in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang met with Wesley Simina, speaker of Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), commended the remarkable progress made in bilateral relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1989.

He noted that the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Micronesian President Peter M. Christian during their meeting in 2017 has pointed the direction for the development of bilateral ties.

China is willing to work with Micronesia to implement the consensus of the two leaders, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, deepen pragmatic cooperation in areas such as agriculture, economy and trade, culture and tourism, said Wang.

The CPPCC hopes to strengthen exchanges and communication with the Micronesian Congress, so as to make new contributions to the friendly relations between the two sides, he said.

Simina said Micronesia attaches great importance to ties with China and abides by the one-China policy.

The Pacific Island country hopes to benefit from China's development and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China, Simina said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.