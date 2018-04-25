China, Micronesia agree to expand cooperation

Wang Yang (R), chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Wesley Simina, speaker of Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia, in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

China's top political advisor Wang Yang met with Wesley Simina, speaker of Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), commended the remarkable progress made in bilateral relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1989.

He noted that the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Micronesian President Peter M. Christian during their meeting in 2017 has pointed the direction for the development of bilateral ties.

China is willing to work with Micronesia to implement the consensus of the two leaders, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, deepen pragmatic cooperation in areas such as agriculture, economy and trade, culture and tourism, said Wang.

The CPPCC hopes to strengthen exchanges and communication with the Micronesian Congress, so as to make new contributions to the friendly relations between the two sides, he said.

Simina said Micronesia attaches great importance to ties with China and abides by the one-China policy.

The Pacific Island country hopes to benefit from China's development and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China, Simina said.