CMC vice chairman meets with foreign military officials

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), met with senior military officials from Laos, Uzbekistan, and Belarus on Tuesday.

While meeting with Laotian Vice Defense Minister Vilay Lakhamfong, Zhang said the Chinese military is willing to work with its Laotian counterpart in deepening pragmatic cooperation and mutual support, so as to elevate bilateral military relations and pursue more benefits for the two peoples.

The vice minister expressed thanks for China's long-term assistance in boosting Laotian national development and military building, saying that Laos is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries in various fields.

During his meeting with Uzbek Defense Minister Abdusalom Azizov, Zhang said China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Uzbekistan under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization framework, continuously consolidate and deepen mutual political and strategic trust, and enhance pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Azizov said Uzbekistan is ready to seek potential cooperation with China and enable relations between the two militaries to help promote common prosperity and development.

While meeting with Defense Minister of Belarus Andrei Ravkov, Zhang said the Chinese military is willing to further deepen communication and cooperation in high-level exchanges and joint personnel training with its counterpart in Belarus.

Ravkov said Belarus is willing to work with China to improve cooperation in defense and security.