LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Belarusian president praises rapid development of relations with China

1
2018-04-25 10:48Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday praised rapid development of bilateral relations between Belarus and China.

"The relations with China have been developing rapidly," the president said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly.

The president stressed that the ties between the two countries have been expanding dynamically both in quantity and quality.

He recalled that in 2016, the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, featuring mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Besides, the Belarusian leader spoke highly of China's Belt and Road Initiative, saying that his country will actively participate in it. "This is a new strategy of international cooperation based on the principles of support and co-development," he added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.